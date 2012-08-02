* Cuts 2012 rev $272 to $278 mln from $290 to $296 mln

* Q2 loss/shr $0.01 vs est breakeven

* Q2 revenue $70.8 mln vs est $73.1 mln

* Q2 membership grew 21 pct to 731,000 members

* Shares down 25 pct after the bell

(Adds details from conference call)

Aug 2 U.S. car-sharing industry leader Zipcar Inc ZIP.O cut its 2012 revenue forecast as rising competition puts brakes on the company's growth, sending its shares down 25 percent in extended trade.

Rising gasoline prices and a sputtering economy are driving demand for car sharing in the United States, attracting car rental companies such as Hertz Global HTZ.N.. Enterprise Holdings, the largest U.S. car rental company, is expanding aggressively in the car-sharing market.

Zipcar is trying to grow its presence in smaller cities to counter the threat of a saturating market in bigger cities, but these investments are yet to bear fruits.

The company, which allows customers to rent cars at an hourly or daily rate and often park in convenient reserved spots, said membership base in the second quarter grew 21 percent, compared with 29 percent growth a year earlier.

"The nature of our membership-oriented business is that the lower member additions in the second-quarter as well as current member trends will have an impact on the performance for the balance of the year," the company said on a conference call with analysts.

The company is also struggling to expand its presence in Europe as competition from existing car-sharing companies is hampering its ability to attract new members.

After seeing promising momentum in the first quarter in UK, Zipcar experienced a slowdown in growth in the latter part of the second quarter, the company said.

Zipcar, which raised $174.3 million in its IPO in April last year, pioneered the car-sharing concept in the Unites States more than 10 years ago, but is yet to turn a profit.

The company said it now expects 2012 revenue between $272 million and $278 million, down from prior outlook of $290 million to $296 million.

It also forecast third-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations. [ID:nASA04LNN]

Second-quarter net loss attributable to Zipcar was $422,000, or 1 cent per share, compared with a net loss of $5.6 million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $70.8 million, but total per-member revenue fell to $98, from $103 last year.

Analysts were expecting the company to break even on revenue of $73.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which closed at $10.63 on Thursday on the Nasdaq, have fallen 21 percent this year and continues to trade below its IPO price of $18.

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty and Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal and Anil D'Silva)

