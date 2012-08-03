August 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Bank of Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 2, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 102.34
Payment Date August 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 3.025 billion Norwegian crown
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0739987781
