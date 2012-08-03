* Says the order related to Ebola contract
* Shares fall 6 pct in after-market trade
Aug 3 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, which
gets a majority of its revenue from government drug research
contracts, said the United States Department of Defense ordered
it to stop work on the Ebola portion of a contract, citing
funding constraints.
Sarepta's shares fell 6 percent to a low of $8.20 in
after-market trade. They closed at $8.73 on the Nasdaq on
Friday.
The stop-work order does not apply to the ongoing Marburg
portion funded under the same hemorrhagic fever virus
therapeutics contract, Sarepta said in a regulatory filing.
The stop-work order will remain in effect till Sept. 1,
before which the DoD will either lift it, extend the stop-work
period or end the Ebola portion of the contract.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in BangaloreEditing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)