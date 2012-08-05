(Repeats story first published on Friday; no change to text)

* WHAT: Diggers and Dealers mining forum

* When: Aug 6-8

* Where: Kalgoorlie, Australia

By James Regan

SYDNEY, Aug 3 Slowing economic growth in China that threatens to end Australia's mining boom will dominate discussions next week when close to 2,000 prospectors and bankers meet in a gritty outback mining town for three days of deal making.

Unlike in the boom years immediately post the 2008 financial crisis, when funding was readily available for new mining projects, China's headwinds have turned this year's Diggers and Dealers conference into a buyer's market for lenders.

Even advanced projects sanctioned by sector majors, including BHP Billiton (BHP.AX), Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) and Xstrata XTA.L, are under pressure as market conditions deteriorate.

BHP Chief Executive Marius Kloppers on Friday forfeited a bonus potentially worth millions of dollars after the world's biggest miner took $3.3 billion of charges due to plunging commodities markets. [ID:nL4E8J27MO]

"Financing is not something you can easily come by these days," said Gavin Wendt, an analyst for Mine Life in Sydney. "Only the best projects will stand out."

With its low population and abundance of mineral resources, Australia has been a key beneficiary of China's modern-day industrial revolution.

But dramatic drops in prices for everything from copper and nickel to iron ore and zinc as China's steel mills and industrial combines cut down on imports is putting into question the viability of new mining projects.

ANZ Bank this week cut its commodity price forecasts an average 4 percent for 2012 and 3.4 percent for 2013.

The biggest revisions were for iron ore and coal, the most exposed to slowing Chinese growth and falling steel prices.

The gathering, in the western Australian town of Kalgoorlie, where future U.S. President Herbert Hoover once prospected and home to more millionaires per capita than anywhere else in the Southern Hemisphere, typically attracts a global attendance, though most of the 46 firms making formal presentations are listed on the Australian exchange.

TOUGH MARKET

The market capitalisation of listed firms on an index of Western Australia companies compiled by the accountancy firm Deloitte and dominated by mining, decreased 3.2 percent in June. The reason: pressure on commodity prices. Nationally, the Australian Stock Exchange's small-cap mining index is down a third since January last year. "It's a tough market out there for small miners," said Sean Russo, managing director of Sydney-based Noah's Rule, a company specialising in commodities hedging.

An Australian mining business outlook by Newport Consulting says only a quarter of 55 mining executives surveyed planned major investments this year, down from 52 percent on 2011.

Hardest-pressed to lure funding are firms in early stages of exploration, which represent the highest risk for investment and could take years to generate revenue to pay back loans.

Lenders, who did not want to be identified because it could jeopardize future funding opportunities, said what little money is available at the junior mining level was being offered at significant discounts to current market capitalisations, which have tumbled in many instances to all-time lows.

"The truth is, when capital markets turn highly volatile many of the so-called minnows don't really have a chance to raise any money at all," one banking executive said.

DIRE OUTLOOK

The dire outlook is backed by findings by management consultants Grant Thornton in a survey it plans to release next month based on mining companies mostly capitalised under A$500 million.

"The two things that come out of the survey is that most of these guys need to raise money in the next 12 months and most are concerned that the capital markets are significantly closed to them at the moment," said Simon Gray, head of energy and resources for Grant Thornton.

As a result, alternative funding arrangements are likely to be explored during the conference.

One investment alternative that could gain traction is a royalty payment scheme, most recently employed by fund manager BlackRock (BLK.N), which has $36 billion invested in resources.

The fund's BlackRock World Mining Trust unit this week agreed to pay $110 million to London Mining Plc LOND.L for a 2 percent royalty on iron ore sales from its mine in Sierra Leone.

The lode already is producing over 1 million tonnes of ore a year and the BlackRock funding will help boost that nine fold.

The concept could prove especially attractive at the Kalgoorlie forum, given investors would no longer be reliant on future dividends for income, which could be years in coming. The small handful of larger miners peppering the conference's lineup of presenters are also under pressure.

Shares in Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), the world's biggest gold miner, are down 30 percent so far this year. No.3 gold producer Newcrest Mining (NCM.AX) has fared even worse, with its shares plummeting 36 percent since January, reflecting a decline in the broader gold mining sector and its own operating problems.

(Editing by Ed Davies)

((jim.regan@thomsonreuters.com)(+612 9373-1814)(Reuters Messaging: jim.regan.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AUSTRALIA MINING/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.