BRIEF-IOI Properties Group Bhd says qtrly net profit 273.5 mln rgt
* Qtrly net profit 273.5 million rgt versus 307.2 million rgt
Aug 06 Robla School District's (CA) Californ
* Moody's affirms the A1 rating on Robla School District's (CA) outstanding GO debt
* Qtrly net profit 273.5 million rgt versus 307.2 million rgt
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based AO Toyota Bank's (TBR) bond rating at 'A-'. The issue benefits from recourse to TBR's sister company, Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V. (TMFNL, A/Stable). Should TBR fail to make an interest or principal payment under the terms of the bonds, bondholders will benefit from the guarantee that would allow them to sell the bonds to TMFNL at par plus any accrued in
* Nasdaq and Borse Dubai sign landmark market technology deal