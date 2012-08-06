August 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Sinopec Group Overseas Development
(2012) Limited (Sinopec)
Guarantor China Petrochemical Corporation
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date May 17, 2022
Coupon 3.9 pct
Reoffer price 107.579
Yield 2.99 pct
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date August 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC &
Morgan Stanley & Co International
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)
Listing Hong Kong
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion
when fungible
Temporary ISIN USG8189YAE44
ISIN USG8189YAB05
