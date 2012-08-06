August 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Sound Global
Issue Amount $150 million
Maturity Date August 10, 2017
Coupon 11.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.54
Reoffer Yield 12 pct
Payment Date August 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)
Listing Hong Kong
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Data supplied by International Insider.