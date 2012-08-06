August 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Sound Global

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date August 10, 2017

Coupon 11.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.54

Reoffer Yield 12 pct

Payment Date August 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)

Listing Hong Kong

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Data supplied by International Insider.