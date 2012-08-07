HONG KONG, Aug 7 (IFR) - When Shui On Land priced a
three-year US dollar bond in early February, the response from a
cautious investor base capped the size at US$400m. Growing
demand for the credit has since allowed the company to reopen
that same bond twice within six months, taking the amount
outstanding to more than double the original size but also
leaving some investors miffed.
Institutional investors tend to take a dim view of companies
who repeatedly re-open existing bonds - especially if they don't
need the funding. But in the current fund-flush environment,
there is little they can do as taps get taken up quickly.
"In general, we don't like to see taps cheapening up
existing issues. It is becoming a pattern with some issuers,
some of whom reacting more to the strong bond market demand
rather than funding needs," said Stephen Chang, head of fixed
income at JP Morgan Asset Management.
Shui On priced its 2015 bonds at par with a coupon of 9.75%.
It then reopened the bond two weeks later at the same price in a
USD75m tap.
Pent-up demand for Chinese property sector exposure and the
solid backing of private banking investors allowed the issuer to
tap the bond for a second time last week with a USD400m
offering, this time at a much lower yield.
A number of Asian issuers have taken advantage of strong
markets to reopen existing bonds this year. While bankers say
this improves liquidity and deepens the market, investors argue
that it limits their gains and exposes them to unexpected price
swings.
Each tap, quite naturally, offers investors a discount to
the secondary market price. Shui On offered a 75 cent discount
in the first tap and at the second tap the premium was even
sharper at nearly 1.5 points. The bonds were sold at 102.875 in
its second re-opening for a yield of 8.5%.
Wharf Finance sold its five-year bonds in January at 99.515
and then followed it up with a tap next month at 100.266 even as
the price had climbed to 101.
"It definitely hurts and it is rather inconvenient for
medium and long-term investors as there are disruptions via
mark-to-market volatility," said Clifford Lau, Threadneedle's
head of Asia Pacific fixed income.
"Why can't the CFO have a clear plan when he comes to the
market the first time? The unpredictability of the timing of
taps is something which is undesirable," he said.
Private banks
While fund managers resent the mark-to-market impact,
surging appetite from the private banking industry leaves them
powerless to resist.
Shui On's two reopenings were both driven by private banking
clients, who accounted for 60% of the orders on the latest tap.
This year, taps from Citic Pacific and Global Logistic
Properties also were overwhelmingly driven by private banking
clients whose participation exceeded 50%.
"We don't like to see deals solely driven by PBs. It tends
to be more difficult for us to gauge the true size of the order
book. The PB rebate structure is also not a fair treatment to
institutional investors," said Chang.
Bankers, however, argue the 50 cent rebate Shui On paid out
does not put institutional investors at a disadvantage.
"The 50-cent rebate goes to the advisory guys at the PBs as
an incentive to make them push the deal harder," said a sales
trader. "The end clients still buy the bonds at re-offer."
He said institutional investors had the resources to do
their own due diligence on deals and they would not be
influenced by a salesperson pushing a deal to them.
Silver lining
Bankers argue that taps are beneficial for bondholders who
take a longer-term view.
"The market will benefit from having more investors in the
long run as this will lessen the price swings we often see in
the Asian dollar bond market," said Clifford Lee, DCM head at
DBS Bank.
He said that besides broadening the investor base and
increasing the issue size, such taps would ultimately result in
better secondary market transparency.
"Long-term players would probably appreciate the better
liquidity such tapss can impart."
Investors, however, are struggling to see the silver lining.
"The only positive takeaway is it reflects demand for these
bonds, and the company has taken advantage of low cost of
funding," said Lau.
(This article was first published in the August 4 issue of
IFR Asia. www.ifrasia.com)
(Edited by Steve Garton)