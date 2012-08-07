HONG KONG, Aug 7 (IFR) - When Shui On Land priced a three-year US dollar bond in early February, the response from a cautious investor base capped the size at US$400m. Growing demand for the credit has since allowed the company to reopen that same bond twice within six months, taking the amount outstanding to more than double the original size but also leaving some investors miffed.

Institutional investors tend to take a dim view of companies who repeatedly re-open existing bonds - especially if they don't need the funding. But in the current fund-flush environment, there is little they can do as taps get taken up quickly.

"In general, we don't like to see taps cheapening up existing issues. It is becoming a pattern with some issuers, some of whom reacting more to the strong bond market demand rather than funding needs," said Stephen Chang, head of fixed income at JP Morgan Asset Management.

Shui On priced its 2015 bonds at par with a coupon of 9.75%. It then reopened the bond two weeks later at the same price in a USD75m tap.

Pent-up demand for Chinese property sector exposure and the solid backing of private banking investors allowed the issuer to tap the bond for a second time last week with a USD400m offering, this time at a much lower yield.

A number of Asian issuers have taken advantage of strong markets to reopen existing bonds this year. While bankers say this improves liquidity and deepens the market, investors argue that it limits their gains and exposes them to unexpected price swings.

Each tap, quite naturally, offers investors a discount to the secondary market price. Shui On offered a 75 cent discount in the first tap and at the second tap the premium was even sharper at nearly 1.5 points. The bonds were sold at 102.875 in its second re-opening for a yield of 8.5%.

Wharf Finance sold its five-year bonds in January at 99.515 and then followed it up with a tap next month at 100.266 even as the price had climbed to 101.

"It definitely hurts and it is rather inconvenient for medium and long-term investors as there are disruptions via mark-to-market volatility," said Clifford Lau, Threadneedle's head of Asia Pacific fixed income.

"Why can't the CFO have a clear plan when he comes to the market the first time? The unpredictability of the timing of taps is something which is undesirable," he said.

Private banks

While fund managers resent the mark-to-market impact, surging appetite from the private banking industry leaves them powerless to resist.

Shui On's two reopenings were both driven by private banking clients, who accounted for 60% of the orders on the latest tap. This year, taps from Citic Pacific and Global Logistic Properties also were overwhelmingly driven by private banking clients whose participation exceeded 50%.

"We don't like to see deals solely driven by PBs. It tends to be more difficult for us to gauge the true size of the order book. The PB rebate structure is also not a fair treatment to institutional investors," said Chang.

Bankers, however, argue the 50 cent rebate Shui On paid out does not put institutional investors at a disadvantage.

"The 50-cent rebate goes to the advisory guys at the PBs as an incentive to make them push the deal harder," said a sales trader. "The end clients still buy the bonds at re-offer."

He said institutional investors had the resources to do their own due diligence on deals and they would not be influenced by a salesperson pushing a deal to them.

Silver lining

Bankers argue that taps are beneficial for bondholders who take a longer-term view.

"The market will benefit from having more investors in the long run as this will lessen the price swings we often see in the Asian dollar bond market," said Clifford Lee, DCM head at DBS Bank.

He said that besides broadening the investor base and increasing the issue size, such taps would ultimately result in better secondary market transparency.

"Long-term players would probably appreciate the better liquidity such tapss can impart."

Investors, however, are struggling to see the silver lining.

"The only positive takeaway is it reflects demand for these bonds, and the company has taken advantage of low cost of funding," said Lau.

"The only positive takeaway is it reflects demand for these bonds, and the company has taken advantage of low cost of funding," said Lau.