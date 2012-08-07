(The agency corrects the version published on 26 July 2012 to include the issue size)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk's (Jababeka,
'B'/Stable) USD175m five-year senior unsecured notes a final 'B' rating.
The amendments to the key terms and conditions of the senior unsecured notes, mainly the
inclusion of a repayment schedule, additional financial covenant and changes in permitted
indebtedness, did not materially impact projected cash flows to service the senior unsecured
notes. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 10 July 2012.
Jababeka's 'B' Issuer Default Rating reflects the high quality of its development with the
provision of ancillary facilities, and its landbank that is adequate for five years of
development at the current pace of sales. The proposed bond issue will significantly improve
Jababeka's debt maturity profile.
These positives are counterbalanced by Jababeka's small size, concentration risk arising
from its Cikarang estate contributing to bulk of its sales and the inherent cyclicality of
property development. Fitch also notes that while the company does not face liquidity
constraints at the moment, it does not maintain significant excess cash balances that
higher-rated property developers do as a liquidity buffer.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Jababeka will be able to maintain the
marketing sales momentum of its industrial estate business in the short-to-medium-term, due to
favourable economic conditions and robust foreign direct investments.