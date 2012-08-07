(The agency corrects the version published on 26 July 2012 to include the issue size) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk's (Jababeka, 'B'/Stable) USD175m five-year senior unsecured notes a final 'B' rating.

The amendments to the key terms and conditions of the senior unsecured notes, mainly the inclusion of a repayment schedule, additional financial covenant and changes in permitted indebtedness, did not materially impact projected cash flows to service the senior unsecured notes. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 10 July 2012.

Jababeka's 'B' Issuer Default Rating reflects the high quality of its development with the provision of ancillary facilities, and its landbank that is adequate for five years of development at the current pace of sales. The proposed bond issue will significantly improve Jababeka's debt maturity profile.

These positives are counterbalanced by Jababeka's small size, concentration risk arising from its Cikarang estate contributing to bulk of its sales and the inherent cyclicality of property development. Fitch also notes that while the company does not face liquidity constraints at the moment, it does not maintain significant excess cash balances that higher-rated property developers do as a liquidity buffer.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Jababeka will be able to maintain the marketing sales momentum of its industrial estate business in the short-to-medium-term, due to favourable economic conditions and robust foreign direct investments.