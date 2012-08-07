UPDATE 1-South Africa's Gordhan defends need to deal with ratings agencies
August 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 263 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 13, 2021
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 101.061
Reoffer price 100.711
Yield 0.917 pct
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 44bp
Over the Swiss Government
ISIN CH0192241252
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 370 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 25, 2016
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 100.455
Reoffer price 100.205
Yield 0.19 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 31bp
Over the Swiss Government
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 269 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 13, 2027
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.75
Reoffer price 100.3
Yield 1.353 pct
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51bp
Over the Swiss Government
ISIN CH0192241278
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date August 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen
Listing SIX
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
