August 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 SMN

Issue Amount 40 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 10, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 143bp

Payment Date August 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S

Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1000

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 240 million Swedish crown

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Temporary ISIN XS0816179617

Original ISIN XS0815064182

