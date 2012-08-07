SINGAPORE, Aug 7 Asia's gasoline margins stayed at a four-month high for the third straight session at $12.62 a barrel on Tuesday on unexpected demand from Vietnam after the shutdown of the Dung Quat plant.

Traders also assessed the impact of the fire at Chevron Corp's plant at Richmond, California.

"As of now, no cargoes are booked to move to the U.S. yet," said a Singapore-based traders.

Within Asia, PetroVietnam Oil Corp (PV Oil) was seeking a total of 36,000 cubic metres of 95-octane and 92-octane gasoline for August delivery in a tender which closes on Aug. 8. Offers will stay valid until Aug. 9.

This came a day after Saigon Petro issued a tender seeking 10,000 tonnes of gasoline for second-half August delivery in a tender closing on Aug. 10 to plug the supply gap caused by an unexpected shutdown of units at the 135,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) plant.

Taiwan's Formosa returned to the spot market to sell a 250,000 barrels 93-octane cargo for Sept. 11-15 loading from Mailiao after an absence of five months following maintenance and outages at its gasoline-making units.

The premium it fetched was about $2.00 a barrel to Singapore 92-octane quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Pakistan bought six gasoline cargoes totalling 210,000 tonnes for August-October arrival at Karachi from Vitol, Oman Trading, Swiss Singapore and Glencore at premiums of $96-$122 a tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

NAPHTHA MARGINS EXTEND LOSSES

Asia's naphtha price stayed near a three-month high of $914.50 a tonne on strong Brent crude but the margins fell to a four-session low of $86.65 a tonne premium, weighed down by slower-than-expected petrochemical demand.

"There is some cost-push in petrochemical prices because of high crude prices and also some tightness in supply as Iranian exports have been affected by the sanctions," said a Singapore-based trader.

"While demand for petrochemicals is moving along, it's not strong enough for a rally."

Naphtha is a feedstock for petrochemical products including plastics.

South Korea's petrochemical maker LG Chem bought 50,000-75,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha for second-half September arrival at Daesan port at premiums of about $6.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Six deals which were equally split between gasoline and naphtha.

- Shell bought a 97-octane gasoline cargo for Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 loading from Trafigura at $131.20 a barrel.

- The major in turn sold a 92-octane grade cargo for Aug. 22-26 loading to BP at $123.00 a barrel.

- PetroChina bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo from Trafigura for Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 loading at $121.90 a barrel.

- BP sold a second-half October naphtha cargo to Marubeni at $905 a tonne.

- Vitol sold to Itochu a first-half October cargo at $910 a tonne.

- Vitol also sold to Shell a first-half September/second-half September spread deal at $2.50 a tonne.

LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC

Change Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 914.50 11.00 1.22 903.50 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 907.00 11.50 1.28 895.50 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 7.50 -0.50 -6.25 8.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 99.36 1.22 1.24 98.14 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.96 -0.08 -7.69 1.04 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 86.65 -1.98 -2.23 88.63 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 131.20 2.14 1.66 129.06 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 125.90 1.30 1.04 124.60 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 123.00 2.10 1.74 120.90 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 12.62 0.37 3.02 12.25 GL92-SIN-CRK

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Change Close Brent M1 110.38 1.73 1.59 108.65 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 908.75 13.00 1.45 895.75 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 4.75 0.00 0.00 4.75 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 904.00 13.00 1.46 891.00 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 16.40 1.75 11.95 14.65 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 18.85 2.65 16.36 16.20 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 99.15 1.25 1.28 97.90 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.80 0.10 14.29 0.70 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 98.35 1.15 1.18 97.20 Naphtha Cracks M1 -9.94 -0.29 3.01 -9.65 East-West Naphtha M1 12.50 -1.50 -10.71 14.00 East-West Naphtha M2 12.75 -1.00 -7.27 13.75 NWE Naphtha M1 896.25 14.50 1.64 881.75 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 5.00 0.50 11.11 4.50 NWE Naphtha M2 891.25 14.00 1.60 877.25 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -11.35 -0.17 1.52 -11.18 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -10.23 0.10 -0.97 -10.33 *Sing refers to Singapore

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)