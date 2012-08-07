August 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on tuesday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 SR-Bank
Issue Amount 750 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 13, 2014
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 85bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date August 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
ISIN XS0816188444
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.