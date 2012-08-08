* Thai group offers S$55 a share for F&N's direct APB stake

* Thai offer may trigger bidding war for APB

* Heineken, Thais eye APB for strong position in growth markets

(Adds Thai Bev's intention, Heineken statement)

By Charmian Kok and Khettiya Jittapong

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 Heineken's resolve to buy out Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd (APB), the maker of Tiger Beer, is being tested by a group linked to Thailand's second-richest man as the fight for a bigger slice of the world's last growing beer markets intensifies.

The surprise counter-offer by a company owned by Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's son-in-law to acquire Fraser and Neave's direct stake in APB topped Heineken's (HEIN.AS) bid by 10 percent. It was the second time the Thai billionaire has put the world's third-largest brewer in a spot.

Last month, companies controlled by Charoen paid $3 billion for stakes in Singapore-listed F&N and APB, prompting Heineken to launch a $6 billion bid for F&N's direct and indirect stakes in APB. Heineken already controls about 42 percent of the brewer, mostly through a joint venture with F&N.

"If push comes to shove, Heineken would have to raise its offer for APB," said Roger Tan, chief executive of SIAS Research. "(The Thais) did a very smart move. They only went in to say they want to buy F&N's stake, so it allows them to be the spanner in the whole deal."

Charoen and his companies, including Thai Beverage PCL (TBEV.SI), may seek greater control by making a general offer for F&N, Nomura said in a research note, potentially forcing Heineken to make a counter-offer for the Singapore food and property conglomerate.

If both parties clash in a bidding war, Heineken, with a market capitalisation of $31.7 billion, may have the upper hand. The Thai maker of Chang beer has a market value of $6.7 billion.

Already, ThaiBev has taken out a S$2.8 billion ($2.25 billion) loan facility to finance its purchase of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC.SI) 22 percent stake in F&N. It had 3.5 billion baht ($111.2 million) in cash and equivalents at the end of 2011, a fraction of Heineken's 827 million euros ($1.03 billion).

But analysts said it was hard to estimate how much funds Charoen's other non-listed companies have in their war chest.

Despite the speculation of a bidding war, a source at ThaiBev said the Thai company is willing to share control of APB with Heineken and does not intend to oust the Amsterdam-based brewer. [ID:nL4E8J828D]

In the meantime, Heineken said in a statement on Wednesday that it was continuing its discussions with F&N, and that ThaiBev's offer for APB is not comparable to its offer.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic of beer battle: link.reuters.com/pen69s

Reuters Insider: link.reuters.com/tep69s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

BATTLE FOR TIGER BEER

Both the Thai and Dutch companies are vying for greater influence over F&N's (FRNM.SI) crown jewel APB, due to its dominant position in fast-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia.

For Heineken, control of APB is crucial as this will raise the proportion of its total profits from Asia to 15 percent from 6 percent.

With APB, Heineken gets ownership of Tiger, Bintang, Anchor and other brands of beer plus two dozen breweries in 14 countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia.

If it sits still, Heineken could face opposition to its investments and growth in the region, notably in Thailand, where ThaiBev's beers such as Chang are rivals.

APB shares APBB.SI jumped to a record of S$52.20 earlier on Wednesday. F&N shares rose 2.8 percent to S$8.51, and have surged 37.3 percent this year.

"We are convinced that our bid is richer and offers more value to shareholders," said a Heineken spokesman said on Tuesday.

Its response came after Kindest Place, a company owned by Charoen's son-in-law, made an offer of S$55 a share to buy F&N's direct stake in APB on Tuesday, S$5 a share more than what Heineken agreed to pay in its deal announced last week.

If the latest Thai offer succeeds, it will control about 16 percent of APB, having already agreed to buy 8.6 percent of the beer maker from OCBC and its affiliated groups at a lower price of S$45 a share.

ThaiBev is F&N's biggest shareholder with about 24 percent. Japan's Kirin Holdings (2503.T) is the second-largest with a 15 percent stake.

($1 = 31.4700 Thai baht)

($1 = 0.8052 euros)

(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Saeed Azhar and Ryan Woo)

((charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)(+65 6403 5666)(Reuters Messaging: charmian.kok.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: APB SHARES/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.