Borrower Kommunivest I Sverige AB

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date August 17, 2022

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 98.981

Reoffer yield 4.88 pct

Spread 89 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ASW, equivalent to 163.5bp

Over the 5.75 pct Due 2022 ACGB

Payment Date August 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

