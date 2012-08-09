(Corrected payment date to August 15, 2012 and not August 08, 2015)

August 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Issue Amount $2.5 billion

Maturity Date August 15, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.931

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

