Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.

The net profit for the world's third-biggest plane maker fell to $182 million, or 10 cents per share, from $211 million, 12 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, which is also the world's largest passenger train maker, fell 12 percent to $4.17 billion.

Revenue in Bombardier's train unit fell 30 percent to $1.9 billion, mainly due to lower activities in rolling stock as some commuter and regional train, locomotive, metro, intercity train and propulsion contracts were nearing completion.

Revenue in the aerospace division, which makes business, commercial and amphibious aircraft, rose 10 percent to $2.3 billion due to higher deliveries of business aircraft in the medium and large business jet categories.

Regional jet deliveries were lower, the company said.

Free cash flow usage was $642 million in the second quarter, compared with $1.07 billion a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company said it expects revenue for the year to be in line with the earlier year, and both the C-Series and the Learjet 85 were well set to enter into service at the end of 2013.

Bombardier competes with Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA) in the smaller regional jet market and will take on Airbus EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N) with its new C-Series.

The company is investing $3.3 billion to develop the 110- to 149-seat C-Series, its biggest aircraft yet, but it has met with lackluster demand.

C-Series systems are currently being tested and the company had said it will run test flights by the end of 2012.

Investors and analysts are scrutinizing the timetable because the aircraft sector has been hurt by chronic development delays.

Early tests were going better than planned, the company said in June, and it will have a better view of its timetable by the end of September. Bombardier has set a target of 20-30 customers and 300 firm orders for the C-Series by entry into service.

Bombardier said its order backlog was $56.9 billion as at June 30, compared with $53.9 billion as at Dec. 31, 2011.

(Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

