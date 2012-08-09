Brazil's BTG Pactual to keep high capital ratios to fan growth

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Grupo BTG Pactual SA will keep high capital ratios in coming quarters as a way to prepare Latin America's No. 1 independent investment bank to grow in core activities, following a dramatic balance sheet downsizing last year, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by W Simon)