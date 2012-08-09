August 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date August 16, 2017
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 101.468
Payment Date August 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 1.825 pct(1.625 pct selling & 0.2 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0817659526
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.