By George Hay

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Aviva (AV.L) is finally turning the corner. The 10 percent profit dip reported on Aug. 9 might suggest that the UK insurer is still on the ropes. But in the same period Aviva acquired something else of much greater value: self-knowledge.

The firm’s investors had been showing signs of discontent before they worked over Aviva’s now ex-Chief Executive Andrew Moss at the annual general meeting in May. The reason was succinctly described in a presentation made on July 5 by new Chairman John McFarlane. Total shareholder return for most of Aviva’s UK-listed peers in the six years to March 2012 exceeded 30 percent. Aviva’s was minus 29 percent.

McFarlane clearly understands the negativity, and appreciates the need to tackle the underlying causes. One key problem is capital. Under the soon-to-be introduced Solvency II regime Aviva had reserves equivalent to only 125 percent of premiums at the end of 2011, way below the 146 percent average for peers. The frank admission that almost a third of 58 business cells generated returns below five percent is also refreshing. It raises hope that underperformance at the units - which include the UK bulk purchase business and the South Korean operation - will be addressed.

It is, as ever, easier to talk the talk than walk the walk. Over the next couple of years Aviva says it will raise its solvency ratio to at least 160 percent. As part of the process underperforming businesses will be wound down, releasing a third of Aviva’s total capital to be put to work in more profitable business.

Yet trading conditions in Aviva’s key UK and European markets are stagnant, and restructuring charges, such as the 186 million pounds taken in the first half, will drag. McFarlane also needs to find a new chief executive, who won’t turn up until January at the earliest. Meanwhile, returns in Aviva’s US business may suffer because Solvency II puts especially onerous capital obligations on European insurers’ American arms.

Aviva may get a headstart on its capital programme by selling its U.S. business. It has cleared the path by talking a hefty goodwill charge. The company is hardly in rude health. But its long-suffering investors now have some grounds for optimism.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Aviva made pre-tax operating profit for the six months to June 30 of 1.1 billion pounds, down two percent on the same period in 2011.

- Factoring in a 186 million pound restructuring charge and an 876 million pound writedown of goodwill and intangibles in the firm’s U.S. business, Aviva made a 681 million pound net loss, compared to a 465 million pound net profit in the first half of 2011.

- Total first-half operating profit in Aviva’s life operations fell 7 percent year-on-year to 1 billion pounds, with operating profit down 75 percent in Ireland and 14 percent in Spain, but up two percent in the UK.

- By 1430 GMT Aviva shares were trading at 315 pence, down 1.1 percent.

- Aviva interim results: link.reuters.com/vuv89s

- Reuters: Insurer Aviva's U.S. writedown fuels disposal talk [ID:nL6E8J92BZ] - For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [HAY/]

