BRIEF-Arabia Insurance Co Jordan FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 800,798 dinars versus 119,916 dinars year ago
August 09(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Ltd
Issue Amount A$50 million
Maturity Date July 25, 2017
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 101.275
Payment Date August 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Denoms (K) 2
Notes The issue size will total A$200 million
When fungible
ISIN XS0805537064
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 800,798 dinars versus 119,916 dinars year ago
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Some good money news rolled in with the New Year: Life insurance could be cheaper in 2017.
Feb 15 International Brokerage And Financial Markets Co: