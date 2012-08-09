BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin appoints John Lynch Jr. CEO
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - Appointment of John Lynch, Jr. as president, CEO of the company and as a member of the company's board of directors
August 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Wells Fargo & Co
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date August 16, 2022
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.29
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent tp 126.1bp
over the 1.75 pct 2022 DBR
Payment Date August 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
& Wells Fargo
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0817639924
