August 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Wells Fargo & Co

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date August 16, 2022

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.29

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent tp 126.1bp

over the 1.75 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date August 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank

& Wells Fargo

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0817639924

Data supplied by International Insider.