BRIEF-Inventiva raises 48 mln euros in IPO on Euronext Paris - Euronext
* Euronext today welcomed Inventiva, to compartment C of its regulated market in Paris
August 09(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Volkswagen International Finance NV
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date August 20, 2015
Coupon 1.250 pct
Reoffer price 99.883
Payment Date August 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0817624066
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Euronext today welcomed Inventiva, to compartment C of its regulated market in Paris
* FY net loss after tax JOD 2.7 million versus profit JOD 1.2 million year ago
* FY net profit after tax $10.5 million versus $8 million year ago