August 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Issuer SB Capital SA

Borrower Sberbank

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date February 7, 2017

Coupon 4.95 pct

Issue price 104.062

Yield 3.95 pct

Spread 321 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over CT5

Payment Date August 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, CITI & Troika

Ratings A3 (Moody's) & BBB (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $1.3 billion

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0781018907

