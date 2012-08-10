August 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Landshypotek AB

Issue Amount 400 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 15, 2014

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 8bp

Reoffer price 100

Payment Date August 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings AAA (Moody's)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Sweden

ISIN SE0004777456

