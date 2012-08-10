August 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 175 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date April 28, 2014

Coupon 9.0 pct

Issue price 106.725 pct

Payment Date August 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

The issue size will total 950 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0618983950

