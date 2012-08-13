Aug 13 Goldman Sachs has named Matthew
Westerman as the person who will helm the bank's China
investment banking efforts after Jin-Yong Cai left last week to
work for the World Bank, according to a memo obtained on Monday
by Reuters.
Goldman Sachs confirmed the contents of the memo.
Cai had held a dual role as day-to-day manager of its China
investment banking franchise and as CEO of the firm's joint
venture Goldman Sachs Gao Hua.
Westerman will take over the former set of duties while
remaining a co-head of Asia, ex-Japan, investment banking.
Goldman did not immediately say who would take over the latter
role.