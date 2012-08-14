August 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unicredit S.p.A

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.88

Yield 4.029 pct

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 97.5bp

Through the 4.5 pct February 2018 BTPS

Payment Date August 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Natixis, Societe

Generale CIB & Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN IT0004846793

