August 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount C$100 million

Maturity Date August 22, 2016

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.167

Payment Date August 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 1.625 pct (Selling 1.40 pct, M&U 0.225 pct)

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0818934035

