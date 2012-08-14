August 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday .

Borrower Volkswagen Intl Finance NV

Guarantor Volkswagen AG

Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 22, 2017

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.771

Yield 3.05 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's)& A- (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN XS0818948928

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.