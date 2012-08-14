August 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BP Capital Markets PLC
Guarantor BP PLC
Issue Amount $650 million
Maturity Date August 17, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.945
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 89.4bp
over UST
Payment Date August 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBS & UBS Investment
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN XS0818951989
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue