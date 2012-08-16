August 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV

(NWB)

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 13, 2027

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.865

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Full fees 1.375 pct

ISIN CH0190125036

