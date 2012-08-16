UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
August 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Westpac Banking Corp (Westpac)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 23, 2015
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.688
Yield 1.467 pct
Spread 123 basis ponits
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT
Payment Date August 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland
& Westpac
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0819760231
Data supplied by International Insider.
