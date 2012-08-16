August 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Westpac Banking Corp (Westpac)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 23, 2015

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.688

Yield 1.467 pct

Spread 123 basis ponits

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT

Payment Date August 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland

& Westpac

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0819760231

Data supplied by International Insider.