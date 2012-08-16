August 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 13, 2022

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 100.443

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

ISIN CH0193069835

