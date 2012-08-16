UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
August 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 13, 2022
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 100.443
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
ISIN CH0193069835
