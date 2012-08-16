UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
August 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken (Svenska HB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 23, 2022
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.402
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 118bp
Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Payment Date August 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bofa Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, HCM, HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Data supplied by International Insider.
