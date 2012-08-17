SEOUL Aug 17 South Korea's STX Corp has chosen Italian government-owned ship builder Fincantieri SpA as the preferred bidder for its controlling stake in Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings, a spokesman for STX said on Friday.

STX has put up for sale its 50.75 percent stake, valued at about $800 million, in STX OSV, a builder of vessels used in offshore oil and gas exploration, and hired J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered to find a buyer. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by John Mair)