UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
August 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ING Bank N.V (ING)
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 28, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.781
Yield 2.03 pct
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 87.7bp
Over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR
Payment Date August 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Deutsche Bank,
ING & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under existing
Covered Bonds programme
ISIN XS0820867223
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts