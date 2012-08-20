August 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ING Bank N.V (ING)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 28, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.781

Yield 2.03 pct

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 87.7bp

Over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR

Payment Date August 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Deutsche Bank,

ING & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under existing

Covered Bonds programme

ISIN XS0820867223

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.