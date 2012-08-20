Aug 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower KBC IFIMA

Guarantor KBC Bank

Issue Amount 500 millio euro

Maturity Date August 29, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.64

Yield 3.097 pct

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 289.1 bp

Over the 2.75 pct April 2016 OBL

Payment Date August 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, KBC, Morgan Stanley & Natixis

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

Data supplied by International Insider.