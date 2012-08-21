August 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower AP Moller-Maersk A/S (AP Moller)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date August 28, 2019

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.425

Yield 3.469

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Danske Bank, ING, JP Morgan,

MUSI & Nordea

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0821175717

