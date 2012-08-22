GLOBAL MARKETS-Telcos, banks lift European shares, dollar dips
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Morgan Stanley
Issue Amount 2.719 billion yen
Maturity Date August 30, 2016
Coupon 1.67 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date August 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 10 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 20 Vale SA plans to become a company with no defined controlling shareholder as soon as possible, in a landmark step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.
LONDON, Feb 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets