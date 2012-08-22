UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Canton De Neuchatel
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date 24 September 2027
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.003
Reoffer price 99.053
Yield 1.32 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 42bp
Over the Govt
Payment Date 24 September 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suissem, Raiffeisen & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0193395537
