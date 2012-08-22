August 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Land Schleswig-Holstein (LSH)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date August 28, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Payment Date August 28, 2012

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000SHFM220

