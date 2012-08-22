UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
August 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedbank Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 310 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 29, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 60bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date August 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Listing London
Denoms (M) 1
ISIN XS0821177093
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts