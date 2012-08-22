August 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedbank Hypotek AB

Issue Amount 310 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 29, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 60bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date August 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Swedbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (M) 1

ISIN XS0821177093

