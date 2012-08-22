August 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Issue Amount 75 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date September 7, 2017

Coupon 5.35 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.35 pct

Payment Date September 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

