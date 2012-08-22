August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Steen & Strom

Issue Amount 725 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 14, 2017

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 170bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DnB

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Norway

ISIN NO0010657182

