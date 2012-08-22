UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
August 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Westpac Banking Corporation
Issue Amount $800 million
Maturity Date February 28, 2023
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.955
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over CT5
Payment Date August 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank,
JPMorgan & Westpac
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts