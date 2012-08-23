Aug 23 Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. ("BBVA") & Tree Inversiones Inmobiliarias, S.A. (the "Borrower")

* Moody's downgrades and maintains on review for possible downgrade two Commercial Real Estate Loans related to a Sale-and-Lease Back Transaction with BBVA

Issuer: BBVA EUR 1,251 million Secured Loans ....EUR 1,139.0 million Senior Loan maturing in September 2017, Downgraded to Ba2 and Remains On Review for Possible Downgrade; previously on Mar 13, 2012 A3 Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade