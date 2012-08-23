August 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Toyota Finance Australia Ltd

Issue Amount 600 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 31, 2016

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 101.329

Payment Date August 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

ISIN XS0822354774

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.