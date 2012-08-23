UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
August 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BNZ International Funding (London
Branch)
Guarantor BNZ Auckland
Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 20, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.366
Reoffer price 99.666
Yield 1.175 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 94bp
Over Government
Payment Date September 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0193486021
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.