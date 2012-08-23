August 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date June 14, 2016

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price 102.498

Payment Date September 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 5.0 billion Russian ruble

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0791160178

